Regal Partners Engages in Wilsons Conference

Regal Partners Limited, a specialist alternatives investment manager with over $12.1 billion in funds under management, is set to participate in the Wilsons Rapid Insights Conference today. The company, formed by the merger of Regal Funds Management and VGI Partners, provides a variety of investment strategies and manages six investment businesses with a significant staff of investment professionals across Australia and Asia.

