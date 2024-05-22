News & Insights

Regal Partners Engages in Wilsons Conference

May 22, 2024

VGI Partners Ltd. (AU:RPL) has released an update.

Regal Partners Limited, a specialist alternatives investment manager with over $12.1 billion in funds under management, is set to participate in the Wilsons Rapid Insights Conference today. The company, formed by the merger of Regal Funds Management and VGI Partners, provides a variety of investment strategies and manages six investment businesses with a significant staff of investment professionals across Australia and Asia.

