Regal Partners buys investment manager, funds managed jump to $6.9 bln

November 02, 2023 — 07:24 pm EDT

Written by Roshan Thomas for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian investment manager Regal Partners RPL.AX said on Friday it agreed to buy premier financial service provider PM Capital Ltd, which would take its total funds under management to A$10.8 billion ($6.94 billion) on a pro-forma basis.

Regal Partners would buy PM Capital, which managed in excess of A$2.7 billion as at September-end, for around A$150 million.

The announcement comes just two days after Regal announced the acquisition of financing solutions provider Taurus SM Holdings, which adds around A$2.3 billion to its funds managed, which stood at A$5.76 billion as at September-end.

Regal Partners expects PM Capital's acquisition to add to its earnings per share in fiscal 2024 prior to any synergies.

($1 = 1.5552 Australian dollars)

