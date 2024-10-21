News & Insights

Regal Partners Boosts Growth with Share Award Scheme

October 21, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

Morris Home Holdings Limited (HK:1575) has released an update.

Regal Partners Holdings Limited, formerly known as Morris Home Holdings Limited, has announced supplemental details regarding its restricted share award scheme for 2023, revealing a purchase price of HK$0.18 per share. The fair value of the share awards was RMB3,070,000, with an expense of RMB498,000 recognized for the year. This move highlights the company’s strategic efforts to incentivize key contributors and enhance its long-term growth.

