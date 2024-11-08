Regal International Ends Development Deal in Malaysia

Regal International Group Limited (SG:UV1) has released an update.

Regal International Group Ltd. has announced the mutual termination of a development agreement involving its subsidiary, Arena Wiramaju Sdn Bhd, which was set to undertake a mixed development project in Sarawak, Malaysia. The decision is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financial metrics for the year ending December 2024. Investors may find reassurance in the minimal effect on Regal’s net tangible assets and earnings per share.

