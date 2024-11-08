News & Insights

Stocks

Regal International Ends Development Deal in Malaysia

November 08, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Regal International Group Limited (SG:UV1) has released an update.

Regal International Group Ltd. has announced the mutual termination of a development agreement involving its subsidiary, Arena Wiramaju Sdn Bhd, which was set to undertake a mixed development project in Sarawak, Malaysia. The decision is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financial metrics for the year ending December 2024. Investors may find reassurance in the minimal effect on Regal’s net tangible assets and earnings per share.

For further insights into SG:UV1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.