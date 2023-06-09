Regal Gourmet Snacks Milk Chocolate Raisins Recalled

(RTTNews) - Chicago, Illinois -based Regal Health Food International, Inc. is recalling Regal Gourmet Snacks Milk Chocolate Raisins as it may contain undeclared peanuts, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recalled products were distributed through Dollar General retail stores.

The recall involves 16 oz clear tub with UPC 028744201002 and Best By 04/07/24. The affected product was distributed through the Scottsville, KY, Jonesville, SC, Blair, NE, South Boston, VA, and Ardmore, OK, Dollar General Distribution Centers.

The recall was initiated after Milk Chocolate Peanuts were discovered in a tub labeled for Milk Chocolate Raisins. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

However, the company has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled product to date.

The presence of the peanuts in the raisins package was caused by an error in processing procedure, and the issue has been corrected.

Consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product or return to the store where purchased.

In similar recalls due to undeclared peanuts, Flowers Foods, Inc., a producer of packaged bakery foods, in May called back certain Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes. Santa Ana, California-based Trong Foods International also recalled Madras Curry Powder in April for the same concerns.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.