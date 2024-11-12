News & Insights

Regal Funds Management’s Strategic Stake in Titomic Ltd

November 12, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Titomic Ltd (AU:TTT) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has become a significant shareholder in Titomic Ltd, holding a 5.43% stake amounting to 63,790,267 ordinary shares. This move reflects Regal’s strategic interest in the company, potentially signaling confidence in Titomic’s future growth prospects. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it underscores an influential player’s involvement in Titomic’s shareholder landscape.

Stocks mentioned

