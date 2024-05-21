News & Insights

Regal Funds Management Exits Life360 Stake

May 21, 2024 — 03:18 am EDT

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests, as detailed in a recent notice of substantial holding. The notice outlined a series of sell transactions of ordinary shares that led to this change in status. These transactions occurred between September 1, 2023, and September 29, 2023, with the number of securities affected and the consideration given for each transaction listed in the annexures.

