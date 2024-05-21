Regal Funds Management Exits Life360 Stake

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests, as detailed in a recent notice of substantial holding. The notice outlined a series of sell transactions of ordinary shares that led to this change in status. These transactions occurred between September 1, 2023, and September 29, 2023, with the number of securities affected and the consideration given for each transaction listed in the annexures.

For further insights into AU:360 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.