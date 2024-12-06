Regal Funds Management Boosts Stake in Titomic Ltd

Titomic Ltd (AU:TTT) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Titomic Ltd, now holding significant voting power with over 113 million shares, representing 8.84% of the company’s total shares. This move highlights Regal’s growing influence within Titomic, suggesting potential strategic interests or confidence in the company’s future prospects.

