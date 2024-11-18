News & Insights

Regal Funds Management Boosts Stake in Pantoro Limited

November 18, 2024 — 01:11 am EST

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited has increased its stake in Pantoro Limited, now holding a significant portion of voting power. The company reported changes in its interests with a substantial increase in the number of ordinary shares under its control. This development highlights Regal Funds Management’s growing influence and strategic interest in Pantoro Limited.

