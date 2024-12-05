News & Insights

Regal Funds Management Boosts Stake in Dubber Corp

December 05, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited has increased its stake in Dubber Corporation Limited, now holding a substantial 276 million shares, equating to a 10.64% voting power. This move highlights growing interest and confidence from prominent investment groups in Dubber’s potential. Investors may find this significant change in holdings worth monitoring as it could impact Dubber’s stock performance.

