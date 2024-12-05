News & Insights

Regal Funds Management Adjusts Stake in Vintage Energy

December 05, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Vintage Energy Ltd. (AU:VEN) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited has reduced its stake in Vintage Energy Ltd, now holding a 11.09% voting power compared to the previous 13.21%. The changes reflect recent sell-offs of substantial shares by Regal, indicating a shift in their investment strategy. This reduction in holdings may influence investor perceptions and market dynamics regarding Vintage Energy’s stock.

