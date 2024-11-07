News & Insights

Regal Funds Gains Substantial Stake in Bowen Coking Coal

November 07, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd’s substantial holder status has been updated, with Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd and its associates now holding a significant voting power in the company. This shift reflects their strategic positioning in Bowen Coking Coal’s stock, showcasing investor interest in the company’s future prospects. Such movements are crucial for stakeholders and investors tracking developments in the mining sector.

