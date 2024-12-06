Regal Funds Gains Stake in Select Harvests

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Select Harvests Ltd, acquiring a significant 6.05% voting power with 8,596,630 ordinary shares. This move highlights Regal’s strategic interest in the agricultural sector, potentially impacting Select Harvests’ market dynamics and investor sentiment.
For further insights into AU:SHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.