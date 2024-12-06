News & Insights

Regal Funds Gains Stake in Select Harvests

December 06, 2024 — 12:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Select Harvests Ltd, acquiring a significant 6.05% voting power with 8,596,630 ordinary shares. This move highlights Regal’s strategic interest in the agricultural sector, potentially impacting Select Harvests’ market dynamics and investor sentiment.

