Regal Funds Gains Stake in Macquarie Technology

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Macquarie Technology Group Limited, controlling over 5% of the company’s ordinary shares. This move underscores Regal’s strategic investment interests and positions it as a significant player in the company’s future direction. Investors in Macquarie Technology Group Limited may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s stock performance.

