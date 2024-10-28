News & Insights

Regal Funds Gains Stake in Macquarie Technology

October 28, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (AU:MAQ) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Macquarie Technology Group Limited, controlling over 5% of the company’s ordinary shares. This move underscores Regal’s strategic investment interests and positions it as a significant player in the company’s future direction. Investors in Macquarie Technology Group Limited may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s stock performance.

