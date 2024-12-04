Regal Funds Exits Major Holding in CardieX Limited

News & Insights

December 04, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

CardieX Limited (AU:CDX) has released an update.

CardieX Limited has announced that Regal Funds Management Pty Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company, following a series of significant share sales throughout October and November 2024. These transactions involved the sale of hundreds of thousands of ordinary shares, impacting the voting power held by Regal Funds and its associated entities. This change may influence investor sentiment and market dynamics concerning CardieX’s stock.

