Regal Funds Boosts Stake in Dubber Corporation

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited has increased its stake in Dubber Corporation Limited, now holding a 12.99% voting power in the company. This change reflects a significant rise from their previous 6.65% stake, indicating a growing interest and confidence in Dubber’s potential. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Dubber’s stock performance.

