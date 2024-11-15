News & Insights

Regal Funds Boosts Stake in Dubber Corporation

November 15, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited has increased its stake in Dubber Corporation Limited, now holding a 12.99% voting power in the company. This change reflects a significant rise from their previous 6.65% stake, indicating a growing interest and confidence in Dubber’s potential. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Dubber’s stock performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

