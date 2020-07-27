Regal Cinemas to reopen U.S. theaters on Aug 21 with new protocols

July 27 (Reuters) - Regal Cinemas said on Monday it plans to reopen theaters in the United States on Aug. 21, as the theater chain is counting on big-budget movies such as "Tenet" to help lure audiences out of their homes during the pandemic.

Movie theaters closed their doors around the world in mid-March when several countries imposed lockdowns and social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"With the health and safety of our staff, customers and communities as our top priority, we are happy to invite audiences to return to the timeless theatrical experience," said Chief Executive Officer Mooky Greidinger of UK's Cineworld Group Plc CINE.L, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States.

Many theaters have reopened around the world with capacity limits and other safeguards, though most cinemas in the United States remain shuttered.

Regal, which operates more than 7,000 screens in 42 U.S. states, said its theaters will enforce health and safety measures such as sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols and mandatory mask policies.

AT&T Inc's T.N Warner Bros movie studio said earlier in the day that Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet", which was delayed several times during the pandemic-induced lockdown, will debut in cinemas in over 70 countries starting Aug. 26.

Warner Bros said the film will open in select U.S. cities over the Labor Day weekend.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2759;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.