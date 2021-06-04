Regal Beloit's (NYSE:RBC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 16th of July to US$0.33. This takes the annual payment to 0.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Regal Beloit's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Regal Beloit's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 43.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Regal Beloit Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.68 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.9% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Regal Beloit Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Regal Beloit has been growing its earnings per share at 9.2% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Regal Beloit's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Regal Beloit Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Regal Beloit that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

