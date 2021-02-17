Regal Beloit (RBC) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, View Solid

Regal Beloit Corporation RBC delivered impressive results for the fourth quarter of 2020, with earnings surpassing estimates by 13.4%. This was the company’s sixth consecutive quarter of better-than-expected results. Also, its quarterly sales beat estimates by 6.5%.



Adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $1.78 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57. Also, the bottom line grew 42.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.25 on sales and margin improvements.



For 2020, the company’s adjusted earnings were $5.77 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.57. The figure was also above the year-ago number of $5.49.



Concurrent with the results, the company announced that it signed an agreement with Rexnord Corporation RXN to combine operations with the latter’s Process and Motion Control segment.

Revenue Details

In the reported quarter, Regal Beloit’s net sales were $780.5 million, increasing 5.7% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter increased 4.9% and movement in foreign currencies benefited the company by 0.8%.



Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $733.2 million.



Regal Beloit reports results under four segments — Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems and Power Transmission Solutions. A brief discussion on the segments is provided below:



Revenues from Climate Solutions totaled $224.5 million, rising 8.8% year over year. It represented 28.8% of net sales. The results were affected by forex woes of 0.5% and divestiture impact of 0.1%, while gained from organic sales growth of 9.4%.



Commercial Systems’ revenues, representing 29% of net sales, were $226.4 million, up 12.1% year over year. Organic sales in the reported quarter increased 10.1%, while movement in foreign currencies benefited by 1.9%.



Industrial Systems generated revenues of $139.8 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 1.3%. It represented 17.9% of the quarter’s net sales. Organic sales increased 0.1% year over year and foreign currency movements benefited the company by 1.2%.



Power Transmission Solutions’ revenues, representing 24.3% of net sales, were $189.8 million, down 1% year over year. Organic sales dipped 1.9% and foreign currency movements benefited results by 0.9%.



For 2020, the company’s net sales totaled $2.9 billion, decreasing 10.2% year over year. The top line was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Margin Picture

In the reported quarter, Regal Beloit’s cost of sales increased 3.5% year over year to $567 million. It represented 72.7% of net sales versus 74.2% recorded in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit increased 12.3% year over year to $213.5 million, while margin increased 160 basis points (bps) to 27.4%. Operating expenses of $127.8 million decreased 0.5% year over year and represented 16.4% of net sales in the quarter.



Adjusted operating profit was $100.4 million, up 29.5% year over year, while margin increased 240 bps to 12.9%. Interest expenses in the quarter were down 31.2% year over year to $8.6 million. Adjusted effective tax rate in the quarter was 21.9% versus 22.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fourth quarter of 2020, Regal Beloit had cash and cash equivalents of $611.3 million, reflecting a 25.4% increase from $487.5 million recorded in the last reported quarter. Long-term debt was flat sequentially at $840.4 million.



In 2020, the company’s net repayments under the revolving credit facility totaled $17.7 million and that for long-term debts was $50.4 million.



In the year, Regal Beloit generated net cash of $435.4 million from operating activities, reflecting year-over-year growth of 6.6%. The company’s capital investment for purchasing property, plant and equipment decreased 48.6% from the year-ago figure to $47.5 million. Free cash flow was $387.9 million, up from $316.1 million in 2019.



Free cash flow (as a percentage of adjusted net income) was 190.3% in 2020 and 174.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020.



In 2020, the company paid out dividends totaling $48.7 million to shareholders and repurchased shares worth $25 million (no buybacks were made in the second, third and fourth quarters).

Outlook

The company provided financial projections for the first quarter of 2021. It predicts adjusted earnings per share of $1.55-$1.75 for the quarter, suggesting a mid-point increase of 26% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Capital expenditure for 2021 is expected to be $57 million; effective tax rate is likely to be 21%, and net interest expenses are anticipated to be $28 million. Free cash flow (as a percentage of adjusted net income) will likely be more than 100%.

Regal Beloit Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Regal Beloit Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Regal Beloit Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

With a market capitalization of $5.2 billion, Regal Beloit currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Two better-ranked stocks in the industry are Emerson Electric Co. EMR and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. FELE. Both companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past 30 days, bottom-line estimates for Emerson improved for the current year, while have been stable for Franklin Electric. Further, positive earnings surprise in the last reported quarter was 22.06% for Emerson and 25.76% for Franklin Electric.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC): Get Free Report



Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rexnord Corporation (RXN): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.