Regal Beloit (RBC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss

Regal Beloit Corporation RBC delivered mixed results for the second quarter of 2020. Its earnings surpassed estimates by 46.15% — this being the fourth consecutive quarter of impressive earnings results. However, its quarterly sales lagged estimates by 3.39%.



Adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 95 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. However, the bottom line declined 36.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.49 on weak sales performance and a fall in operating margins.

Revenue Details

In the reported quarter, Regal Beloit’s net sales were $634.1 million, declining 27.4% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter fell 24.7%, while forex woes and divestments had adverse impacts of 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively.



Also, the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $656 million.



Excluding the impacts of divested businesses, the company’s adjusted net sales in the reported quarter were $634.1 million, down 25.9% year over year.



Regal Beloit reports results under four segments — Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems and Power Transmission Solutions. The quarterly segmental results were adversely impacted by the pandemic. A brief discussion is provided below:



Revenues from Climate Solutions totaled $178.2 million, declining 33.5% year over year. It represented 28.1% of net sales. The results were adversely impacted by an organic sales decline of 31.4%, forex woes of 0.7% and divestiture impact of 1.4%.



Commercial Systems’ revenues, representing 27.7% of net sales, were $175.9 million, down 28.6% year over year. Organic sales in the reported quarter declined 23.6%, while divestments resulted in an adverse impact of 3.8%. Also, forex woes lowered sales by 1.2%.



Industrial Systems generated revenues of $120.6 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 22.4%. It represented 19% of the quarter’s net sales. Organic sales decreased 19.8% year over year. Forex woes hurt results by 2.6%.



Power Transmission Solutions’ revenues, representing 25.2% of net sales, were $159.4 million, down 21.9% year over year. Organic sales dipped 21.1%. Forex woes and divestments had adverse impacts of 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively.

Margin Picture

In the reported quarter, Regal Beloit’s cost of sales declined 27.5% year over year to $463.8 million. It represented 73.1% of net sales versus 73.2% recorded in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit decreased 27.2% year over year to $170.3 million, while margin increased 10 basis points (bps) to 26.9%. Operating expenses of $121.6 million decreased 11.9% year over year and represented 19.2% of net sales in the quarter.



Adjusted operating profit was $59.5 million, down 36.6% year over year, while margin declined 160 bps to 9.4%. Interest expenses in the quarter were down 20.9% year over year to $10.6 million.



Adjusted effective tax rate in the quarter was 22.4% versus 20.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter of 2020, Regal Beloit had cash and cash equivalents of $432.2 million, reflecting a 28.5% decline from $604.5 million recorded in the last reported quarter. Long-term debt decreased 17.5% sequentially to $1,125.1 million.



In the quarter, the company’s net repayments under revolving credit facility totaled $239.5 million.



In the first half of 2020, Regal Beloit generated net cash of $189.6 million from operating activities, reflecting year-over-year growth of 45.2% from $130.65 million reported in the year-ago period. The company’s capital investment for purchasing property, plant and equipment decreased 63.7% from the year-ago figure to $20.4 million. Free cash flow was $169.2 million in the quarter versus $74.4 million in the year-ago period.



Free cash flow (as a % of adjusted net income) was 255.4% in the second quarter and 219.2% in the first half of 2020.



During the first half of 2020, the company paid out dividends totaling $24.3 million to shareholders and repurchased shares worth $25 million (no buybacks were made in the second quarter).

Outlook

In the quarters ahead, the company anticipates gaining from its cost-control measures that are essentially implemented to deal with the pandemic. Total cost savings are anticipated to be $42 million in 2020. Also, its existing restructuring and supply-chain efforts as well as reorganization actions (80/20) might aid.



The company is wary about the impacts of uncertainties related to the pandemic on its near- and mid-term demand for products. For now, it refrained from providing earnings and sales projections for 2020. However, the company predicts a year-over-year sales decline of 8-12% for the third quarter. Deleverage on net sales will likely be 12-18%.



Capital expenditure in the year is expected to be $50 million; adjusted effective tax rate will likely be 21%, and restructuring and related costs will probably be $25 million. Free cash flow (as a % of adjusted net income) will likely be more than 125%.

Regal Beloit Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Regal Beloit Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Regal Beloit Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

With a market capitalization of $3.8 billion, Regal Beloit currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the industry are II-VI Incorporated IIVI, ABB Ltd ABB and Rexnord Corporation RXN. While II-VI Incorporated currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both ABB and Rexnord carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for all these companies improved for the current year. Further, earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 213.33% for II-VI Incorporated, 100.00% for ABB and 33.33% for Rexnord.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.