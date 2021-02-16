Regal Beloit Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Organic Sales Up 4.9%; To Combine With Rexnord's PMC Segment

(RTTNews) - Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 compared to $1.25, a year ago. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.59, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total net sales were $780.5 million, up 5.7% from prior year. Excluding the positive impacts of 0.8% from foreign currency, sales increased 4.9% on an organic basis. Analysts expected revenue of $739.46 million, for the quarter.

For the first quarter of 2021, the company projects: mid-single digit sales growth, and adjusted EPS in a range of $1.55 to $1.75, which at the mid-point implies 26% growth from prior year.

Separately, Regal Beloit Corporation and Rexnord (RXN) have reached a definitive agreement under which Rexnord will separate its Process & Motion Control segment by way of a tax-free spin-off to Rexnord shareholders and then immediately combine it with Regal in a Reverse Morris Trust deal. Regal shareholders will own 61.4% and Rexnord shareholders will own 38.6% of the combined entity. The transaction values Process & Motion Control segment at $3.69 billion. Regal shareholders would be expected to receive a dividend of approximately $7 per share. The transaction is expected to be accretive to cash EPS in year one after closing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.