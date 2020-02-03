Markets
RBC

Regal Beloit Q4 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) posted fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company of $36.7 million or $0.89 per share down from $55.6 million or $1.28 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.25 compared to $1.31 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total net sales were $738.2 million down 16.3% from the prior year. It included a negative 0.5% impact from foreign currency and a negative 6.5% impact from businesses divested/to be exited. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 9.3%. Analysts expected revenues of $736.31 million for the quarter.

The company forecasts 2020 GAAP earnings per share of $5.35 to $5.75. It expects annual adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.65 to $6.05, an increase of about 7% at the midpoint from 2019. Analysts expect annual earnings of $5.78 per share for 2020.

The company expects markets to continue to be challenged in the first half of the year but believe the second half should see a recovery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RBC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular