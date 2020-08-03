Regal Beloit Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) Monday reported second-quarter net income of $28.1 million or $0.69 per share, down from $66.6 million or $1.55 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter dropped to $0.95 per share from $1.49 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter dropped to $634.1 million from $873.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.67 per share on revenues of $645.75 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward the the third quarter, the company expects its net sales to decline between 8% and 12% compared to the prior year.

