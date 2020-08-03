Markets
RBC

Regal Beloit Q2 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) Monday reported second-quarter net income of $28.1 million or $0.69 per share, down from $66.6 million or $1.55 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter dropped to $0.95 per share from $1.49 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter dropped to $634.1 million from $873.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.67 per share on revenues of $645.75 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward the the third quarter, the company expects its net sales to decline between 8% and 12% compared to the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RBC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular