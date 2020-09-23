Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $94.81, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBC was $94.81, representing a -8.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.32 and a 82.36% increase over the 52 week low of $51.99.

RBC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). RBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.89. Zacks Investment Research reports RBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.21%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RBC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AFMC with an increase of 6.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RBC at 1.06%.

