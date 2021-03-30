Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that RBC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBC was $143.82, representing a -9.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $159.64 and a 156.23% increase over the 52 week low of $56.13.

RBC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). RBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.64. Zacks Investment Research reports RBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.86%, compared to an industry average of 21.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RBC as a top-10 holding:

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT)

ProShares Trust (REGL)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BOUT with an increase of 35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RBC at 6.09%.

