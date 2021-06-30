Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $132.47, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBC was $132.47, representing a -17.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $159.64 and a 56.6% increase over the 52 week low of $84.59.

RBC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as AMTEK, Inc. (AME) and Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC). RBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.12. Zacks Investment Research reports RBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.32%, compared to an industry average of 27.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

