Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that RBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $122.24, the dividend yield is .98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBC was $122.24, representing a -2.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.82 and a 135.12% increase over the 52 week low of $51.99.

RBC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). RBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.3. Zacks Investment Research reports RBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.37%, compared to an industry average of -4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RBC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (SYV)

ProShares Trust (REGL)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AFMC with an increase of 18.48% over the last 100 days. SYV has the highest percent weighting of RBC at 2.84%.

