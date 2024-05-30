Regal Asian’s Ongoing Share Buy-Back Update

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

REGAL ASIAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED has released an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, disclosing the purchase of 634,585 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to the total of 13,595,932 shares bought back to date. The announcement, dated May 30, 2024, is part of a routine daily notification to the ASX under code RG8, as the company continues to actively manage its share capital.

