Regal Asian’s Ongoing Buy-Back Strategy Update

October 31, 2024 — 07:49 pm EDT

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing that a total of 160,622 ordinary fully paid securities were bought back on the previous day, bringing the cumulative buy-back total to over 32 million shares. This strategic move indicates the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

