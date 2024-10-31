Regal Asian’s Ongoing Buy-Back Strategy Update

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing that a total of 160,622 ordinary fully paid securities were bought back on the previous day, bringing the cumulative buy-back total to over 32 million shares. This strategic move indicates the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

