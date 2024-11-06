News & Insights

Regal Asian Investments Updates on Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 06, 2024 — 05:22 pm EST

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update to its ongoing buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 135,782 shares on the previous day. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company buy back over 32 million securities to date, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

