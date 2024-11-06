Regal Asian Investments Updates on Share Buy-Back Strategy

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.
Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update to its ongoing buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 135,782 shares on the previous day. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company buy back over 32 million securities to date, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
For further insights into AU:RG8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) Event in Brazil Captures Investor Attention
- The Likely Impact of Ford’s (NYSE:F) Plan to Pay for Chargers
- The Impact of Trump on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.