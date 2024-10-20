Regal Asian Investments Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 42,448 of its ordinary fully paid shares in the latest transaction. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:RG8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.