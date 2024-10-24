Regal Asian Investments Updates Its Trading Policy

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has updated its Securities Trading Policy effective from October 22, 2024, in compliance with ASX regulations. The company, which actively manages a portfolio of long and short positions in Asian markets, aims to ensure compliance with laws and minimize misunderstandings regarding insider trading. The revised policy reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and adherence to legal standards.

