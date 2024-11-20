Regal Asian Investments Updates Buy-Back Program

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program for its ordinary fully paid securities. The company has confirmed the broker who will manage the buy-back process on its behalf, emphasizing its commitment to efficiently manage its capital. This move could potentially impact the stock’s value and liquidity, capturing the interest of investors keen on market dynamics.

