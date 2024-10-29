News & Insights

Regal Asian Investments’ Strategic Share Buy-Back Update

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing a total of 32,192,484 ordinary fully paid securities have been repurchased. The recent daily buy-back activity included an acquisition of 82,070 shares, highlighting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This strategic move may attract investors looking for robust financial maneuvers in the market.

