Regal Asian Investments to Host 2024 AGM

October 25, 2024 — 12:10 am EDT

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited invites its shareholders to the 2024 Annual General Meeting, offering both in-person and online attendance options. The meeting will focus on formal business matters, with shareholders encouraged to submit questions in advance. This gathering provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the board and stay informed about the company’s strategic direction.

