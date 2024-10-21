News & Insights

Regal Asian Investments Continues Strong Buy-Back Strategy

October 21, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, reporting the repurchase of 239,112 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This move is part of their strategic effort to manage share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. The company has been actively buying back shares since December 2023, with a total of over 31 million shares repurchased to date.

