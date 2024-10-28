Regal Asian Investments Continues Strategic Stock Buy-Back

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with a total of 110,884 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back is part of an effort to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value. Investors may find this move indicative of the company’s confidence in its market position and financial health.

