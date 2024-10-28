News & Insights

Stocks

Regal Asian Investments Continues Strategic Stock Buy-Back

October 28, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with a total of 110,884 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back is part of an effort to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value. Investors may find this move indicative of the company’s confidence in its market position and financial health.

For further insights into AU:RG8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.