Regal Asian Investments Continues Strategic Stock Buy-Back

October 24, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, detailing the purchase of 42,055 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This ongoing buy-back effort reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

