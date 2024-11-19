Regal Asian Investments Continues Strategic Buy-Back

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update on their ongoing on-market buy-back, with a recent acquisition of 90,000 ordinary fully paid shares. This move is part of a larger strategy that has seen more than 34 million shares bought back to date. Such buy-backs often signal confidence from the company in its current valuation.

