Regal Asian Investments Continues Strategic Buy-Back

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 350,000 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased most recently. This move is part of their strategy to potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. The buy-back shows the company’s commitment to actively managing its capital structure.

