Regal Asian Investments Continues Share Buyback

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update on their ongoing share buyback program, reporting the purchase of 249,540 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This buyback is part of a larger effort, with a total of 13,188,793 shares bought back to date. The latest transaction has been made public as part of their daily notification to the ASX under code RG8.

