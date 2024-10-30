Regal Asian Investments Continues Share Buy-Back Program

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 246,403 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative, which commenced in December 2023, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of outstanding shares. Investors may find this strategy appealing as it could potentially lead to an increase in the company’s stock price.

For further insights into AU:RG8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.