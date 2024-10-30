News & Insights

Regal Asian Investments Continues Share Buy-Back Program

October 30, 2024

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 246,403 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative, which commenced in December 2023, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of outstanding shares. Investors may find this strategy appealing as it could potentially lead to an increase in the company’s stock price.

