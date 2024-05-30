Regal Asian Investments Continues Share Buy-Back

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

REGAL ASIAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED has announced an update on its share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 318,516 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 14,230,517 securities bought back to date. The notification, dated May 31, 2024, confirms the ongoing execution of the company’s on-market buy-back strategy.

