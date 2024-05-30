News & Insights

Stocks

Regal Asian Investments Continues Share Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

REGAL ASIAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED has announced an update on its share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 318,516 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 14,230,517 securities bought back to date. The notification, dated May 31, 2024, confirms the ongoing execution of the company’s on-market buy-back strategy.

For further insights into AU:RG8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.