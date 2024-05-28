Regal Asian Investments Continues Share Buy-Back

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program. As of the latest notification dated May 29, 2024, the company has repurchased a total of 133,335 shares on the previous day, adding to the 13,462,597 shares bought back prior to that. The buy-backs are part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital efficiently.

