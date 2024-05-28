News & Insights

Stocks

Regal Asian Investments Continues Share Buy-Back

May 28, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program. As of the latest notification dated May 29, 2024, the company has repurchased a total of 133,335 shares on the previous day, adding to the 13,462,597 shares bought back prior to that. The buy-backs are part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital efficiently.

For further insights into AU:RG8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.