Regal Asian Investments Continues Share Buy-Back

REGAL ASIAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, with a total of 13,462,597 ordinary shares repurchased to date, including 24,264 shares bought back on the previous day. The announcement, dated 28th May 2024, is part of their ongoing effort to reacquire shares from the market under the ASX code RG8.

