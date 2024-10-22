Regal Asian Investments Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has updated its daily buy-back notification, revealing a total of 38,143 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day. This ongoing buy-back effort aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The company’s strategic decision reflects its confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

