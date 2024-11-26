News & Insights

Regal Asian Investments Announces Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 26, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, acquiring 4,146 securities as part of its ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure. This move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and reflects a commitment to maintaining a dynamic approach in the financial markets.

