Regal Asian Investments Announces Share Buy-Back

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced the cessation of 727,380 ordinary fully paid shares as part of an on-market buy-back. The buy-back, completed by November 18, 2024, reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this move indicative of Regal Asian’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

