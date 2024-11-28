Regal Asian Investments Announces Daily Share Buy-Back Update

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced a daily update on their ongoing share buy-back initiative, revealing that 8,000 ordinary fully paid securities were repurchased on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to consolidate shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Investors keen on the company’s stock activities should keep an eye on these developments.

