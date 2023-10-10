Regaining Nasdaq Compliance When Stock Prices Fall Below $1

Maintaining a minimum bid price of $1 per share is a crucial listing requirement for companies on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Stocks that close below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days face potential delisting if they cannot quickly regain compliance. This can severely impact affected companies, cutting off the benefits of being listed on one of the major stock exchanges.

For organizations receiving a bid price deficiency notice, swift and strategic action is necessary, often requiring a combination of approaches to lift the share price back over $1.

Understanding Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Rule

Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule, set forth under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), requires that all listed securities maintain a minimum closing bid price of at least $1 per share for 30 consecutive trading days. In addition to the bid price requirement, Nasdaq has other quantitative standards like the minimum market value of publicly held shares (MVPHS), the market value of listed securities (MVLS), and the minimum shareholders' equity. These requirements all reassure investors about the size and quality of the companies listed on the Nasdaq.

If a stock's closing bid price remains below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days, Nasdaq will notify the company of the deficiency. From the date of this notice, companies have a 180-calendar-day compliance period to regain a $1 minimum bid closing price for at least 10 consecutive trading days. The initial 180-day period can also be extended an additional 180 days at Nasdaq's discretion if the company meets all the other initial listing requirements like the MVPHS and MVLS.

However, failure to regain compliance during the permitted time frame will lead to delisting from the Nasdaq. The exchange may also decide to immediately suspend trading in the stock at any point during the deficiency process if it believes further listing may be inadvisable. Losing a prestigious exchange listing can devastate a company's stock liquidity, investor confidence, reputation and branding, and access to the public capital markets.

Effective Strategies to Restore Bid Price Above $1

Companies have several options to lift their stock price, each with potential upsides and downsides. Although she has not been intimately involved with any company’s journey to regain compliance, Lisa Lowe, managing director of transfer agent VSTOCK Transfer, sees opportunities in addition to the challenges of regaining Nasdaq compliance.

“While a drop in share price below the $1 threshold can be challenging, it also gives the issuer and its management team the opportunity to reassess their strategies and take proactive steps to get back on track,” she said. “It’s not just about compliance but positioning the company for long-term success.”

Managements may use one or more of the following strategies to regain compliance.

Conducting a Reverse Stock Split

A reverse stock split is the most common tactic used by 72% of deficient firms, per an study conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It works by reducing the number of outstanding shares and mechanically raising the price per share.

For example, a 1:4 reverse split would convert every four existing shares into just one new share worth about 4x more. Typical reverse stock split ratios range conservatively from 1:2 to 1:10. While this can provide a short-term technical fix, multiple studies suggest that reverse splits tend to destroy market capitalization and are viewed negatively by investors as a sign of desperation.

Thus, companies should use conservative split ratios of around 1:3 or 1:4 and communicate their long-term plans to rebuild fundamental value when employing this strategy to raise their stock price above $1.

Uplisting to a Higher Nasdaq Tier

Nasdaq has three market tiers with progressively stricter financial standards: the Global Select, Global Market, and Capital Market. Transferring to a higher tier boosts prestige and requires maintaining higher share prices. However, companies must meet the new minimum revenue, market capitalization, and share price levels through business growth.

As a result, uplisting might be possible for companies with tangible fundamental business improvements. However, it may not be an option for companies that are having trouble maintaining a $1 share price because they are struggling financially.

Raising Capital Through Offerings

Selling new stock in a follow-on offering, rights issue, or at-the-market (ATM) offering raises funds while increasing the number of liquid shares available for trading. This can prop up the share price temporarily, but only if the market perceives the offering in a positive light.

However, it also further dilutes existing shareholders. Due to the delicacy involved in this tactic, timing the offering to align with positive momentum or news is critical to attract investor demand and benefit from positive investor sentiment. Desperation offerings should be avoided.

Improving Organic Business Growth

Strong revenue growth, profitability improvements, new product launches, and other fundamental operational achievements provide the most potent boost to languishing stock prices.

Companies with stock prices below $1 should ensure their SEC filings demonstrate concrete plans to reach profitability and engage investors on the path forward. Consistent public relations outreach trumpeting business progress is also helpful. Long-term, organic growth is ideal.

Additional Considerations for Deficient Companies

Companies facing Nasdaq compliance issues must embark on a thorough and introspective journey to achieve success. However, with some extra work, they can chart a path toward long-term success by addressing their weaknesses and identifying growth opportunities.

After all, sustainable price appreciation is not merely a result of technical adjustments but rather, a consequence of robust financial performance and strategic excellence. While quick-fix solutions may temporarily relieve the pressures of a deficiency notice, true and lasting success hinges on the fundamental improvement of the underlying business.

Thus, there are some other things company managements should keep in mind when seeking to regain Nasdaq compliance.

Focusing on Sustainable Value Creation

For example, Jay Pollack, co-founder and CEO of Covert Concepts, noted that company managements have a multitude of options to assess when trying to regain compliance. However, he emphasized the need to zero in on the company’s unique goals and attributes.

“The threat of delisting has far-reaching implications, especially without the expertise of investor relations firms to communicate the underlying value of the company,” he said. “For example, Mogo eSports (MGAM) is currently faced with regaining compliance. Mogo organizes competitive esports events, not just in India, but across South Asian countries... While Nasdaq's bid price requirements are daunting, companies like Mogo should reflect on their unique goals.”

Pollack explained that Mogo’s unique goal combines inter-university and open esports events in South Asia with state-of-the-art video coverage and interactive options. He believes this mix positions the company well to overcome its current challenges.

“By intertwining their proactive strategies with their inherent value proposition, they can not only regain compliance but also fortify their position in the market with their organic monetization strategy,” Pollack added.

Engaging Market Makers

Authorized brokers and dealers, known as market makers, play a pivotal role in facilitating the trading of stocks. Their active involvement can provide much-needed liquidity to a company's shares while also helping to stabilize price volatility.

Market makers often act as intermediaries between buyers and sellers, ensuring a smooth flow of trades. When it comes to deficient companies aiming to regain compliance with Nasdaq's bid price requirement, attracting reputable market makers is an essential strategy.

It's worth noting that fundamentally sound companies tend to be more attractive to quality market makers, as they have a vested interest in supporting companies with solid long-term prospects.

Adhering to Regulations

To elevate share prices and regain compliance, companies must operate within the bounds of state and SEC regulations. Stock manipulation and activities aimed at artificially inflating share prices are strictly prohibited and can lead to severe legal repercussions.

Compliance with all regulatory requirements is a legal obligation and an ethical imperative. All actions to enhance a stock's performance should have a legitimate underlying business purpose, transparently aligning with the company's strategic goals and growth trajectory.

Plan Ahead and Communicate Continually

Finally, no matter which solution company management implements, adequate preparations and communication with shareholders are critical, especially in volatile markets or at times when the company’s industry has temporarily fallen out of favor.

Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D., MBA, president of Zimmons International Communications, a full-service IR firm based in New York, noted that it is especially important for company management teams to be prepared.

“As Winston Churchill wisely stated, ‘He who fails to plan is planning to fail,’” she said. “One strategy is to enlist the expertise of investor relations and communications specialists in advance of any market turbulence. These professionals can help create an organized communications and outreach regime that articulates a company’s value proposition regardless of market conditions.”

Zimmons added that IR and communications teams can work together to establish and implement a roadmap for delivering relevant company information in a concise and meaningful way.

“It is important to utilize the talent of these professionals, as they typically have keen insights into the larger industry and economic factors in play, and their experience enables them to deliver corporate messaging in a manner that will resonate with the most appropriate audience of open-market buyers,” she concluded.

Meeting the Challenge of De-Listing

The dangers of falling below Nasdaq's $1 bid price requirement should not be underestimated, as non-compliance poses a formidable risk of delisting. However, it is crucial to recognize that this challenge can be surmounted by applying timely, well-thought-out strategies that involve a harmonious blend of various solutions.

